Buffalo National River announces first round of 50th anniversary celebration events

The Buffalo National River in Arkansas is planning events to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and they start this month

The first round of events celebrates the cultural and geological history of the area and the creation of the park. They include a virtual tour of the Parker-Hickman Farmstead on February 25 and an Oral History StoryCorps Event on February 26 where you’ll have the chance to tell your stories about the area.

A Geological History Talk is planned for February 26, and a tour of the Beaver Jim Villines Homestead and a Tribal Connections Presentation will be held on the 27.

A Science Symposium is set for March 1.

Find out more on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages and at www.nps.gov/buff/getinvolved/50th-anniversary.htm.

Buffalo National River was originally designated by Congress as a public park in 1972 to conserve the unique scenic and scientific features of the area, while preserving as free flowing an important segment of the Buffalo River for the enjoyment of future generations.