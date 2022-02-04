© 2022 KSMU Radio
An old-fashioned crime is on the rise: bank check theft

By Tamara Keith,
Elena BurnettCourtney Dorning
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST

NPR's Tamara Keith talks with David Maimon, director of Georgia State University's Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group, on how criminals are targeting mailboxes to steal and sell bank checks.

