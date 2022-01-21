SPS School Board to consider reinstating mask mandate for students as the district prepares to move to online learning next Tuesday through Friday

Springfield Public School officials have decided to keep students at home for another week as COVID-19 cases within the district continue to increase.

There will be no school for students on Monday, January 24, as staff prepare to move to virtual learning for pre-K to grade 12 on Tuesday, January 25 . Virtual learning will continue through Friday, January 28.

"After closing the district this week due to the pandemic’s negative impact on staffing, we have continued to monitor conditions in our schools and the community," district officials said in a statement. "While it was our hope that we could return to in-person classes next week, that will not be possible. There are still a rising number of COVID cases within SPS, with 20 percent of our workforce reporting a necessary absence. As a result, SPS will not have the staffing required to provide in-person learning next week."

There have been 1,642 cases of COVID-19 documented in the SPS District between January 4 and January 18. That includes 1,237 students and 405 staff.

Grab and go meals will be available for pick up, but you must sign up for them by 6 a.m. Monday, January 24. Any child currently enrolled in virtual learning who already receives grab and go meals does not need to sign up again for meals next week.

Live technical support will be available Monday through Friday. Contact the IT Help Desk between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (417) 523-HELP or the Launch Help Desk from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at (417) 523-0417.

Printed resources will be available for students in K-2 who won't be able to participate in virtual learning. Parents should contact their child's school to request a packet.

Students who need a device or hotspot may pick them up at their school on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

"SPS administration has requested that the Board of Education hold a special meeting on Friday, January 28, to consider implementation of a Public Health Order to require mask intervention for all staff and students from January 31 through February 18," the district said in the statement. "The Board is currently considering this request."

