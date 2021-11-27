© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.S.'s only native parrot is being studied, to save it

By John Burnett
Published November 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST

We know the bird can mimic human speech. Now, a researcher is trying to understand parrot-to-parrot communication, looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only parrot native to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 NPR

John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
See stories by John Burnett