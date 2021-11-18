Springfield Public Schools partners with nonprofit to provide clothing to kids

As cold weather sets in, some kids in the Ozarks are struggling without warm clothes. Springfield Public Schools is partnering with Care to Learn to bring closets to 31 schools for students in need.

Care to Learn says it’s expanding its Closet Project with the help of COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. The project was started in 2017 in 14 schools and it provides clothes and hygiene products to kids who need them.

Andrea Harp is director of marketing for Care to Learn. She says before the grant, closets could only be set up in schools where most kids were on free or reduced lunch programs.

“If there’s a school with kids, there’s a need," Harp told KSMU. "And Care to Learn wants to fill that need and partner with the school nurses to get the kids those resources.”

Harp says the Closet Project is currently in 27 schools. More will be set up throughout the winter.

Care to Learn says the public can help by donating at caretolearn.org.