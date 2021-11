KSMU's Josh Conaway talks with Broadway performer Tari Kelly and Springfield Contemporary Theatre Artistic Director Rick Dines about the SCT's annual Gala, beginning at 6:30 P.M. on Friday, November 12. Tari Kelly also talks about her career as a performer on Broadway.

Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org/sct-gala-2021.html.