Arkansas lieutenant governor will teach 2 classes at Drury next year

Arkansas’ lieutenant governor will teach classes at Drury University in the spring and fall 2022 semesters.

Tim Griffin will teach a course in the spring called Professional Development for Public Service. It will focus on exposing students to career opportunities and developing professional skills and experiences for public service. In the fall, he’ll teach a political science course titled Parties, Elections and Campaigns.

Griffin was first elected as lieutenant governor of Arkansas in 2014 and is currently serving his second four-year term.