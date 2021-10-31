Missouri State football Bears win a thriller against North Dakota

The Bears came from behind to steal a win at Plaster Stadium after being down 11 points in the fourth quarter. They now sit at 5-3 on the season.

Bears quarterback Jason Shelley hit Isaac Smith for the 2-yard touchdown with only 15 seconds remaining in the game to all but seal the win. The touchdown capped a 76-yard drive that took only 84 seconds.

MSU’s Isaac Smith says the team has given themselves a new nickname, based on the close games they keep finding themselves in:

“It’s a joke that we have, we call ourselves the cardiac Bears because we give ourselves heart attacks every game.”

Things looked grim for the Bears after the Fighting Hawks converted a fourth and one at the MSU 32-yard line. But on the very next play, Von Young knocked the ball out of North Dakota running back Otis Weah’s hands, and Eric Johnson recovered for the Bears.

As quarterback, Shelley tied an MSU single-game record with his 29 completions. He also racked up 349 passing yards with three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyrone Scott had yet another huge game, reeling in 10 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. Running back Tobias Little paced MSU on the ground, taking his 15 carries for 111 yards.

Missouri State will hit the road next to face Southern Illinois in Carbondale on Saturday.