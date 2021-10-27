Free diversity seminar in Springfield will encourage women to take on leadership roles

A Springfield-based organization is holding a free seminar next month to encourage women to join civic boards and other leadership spots.

Rosie, a program of the Missouri State University eFactory, will hold the free seminar on December 8 from noon to 1:00.

Attendees will learn how to apply to be appointed to civic boards and also learn about other leadership opportunities.

The meeting comes from a partnership with the Kansas City-based nonprofit United WE. Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of United WE, says the importance of the seminar is to increase representation for women so civic boards and organizations can better reflect the community.

“When we have diverse opinions and perspectives sitting around the table, that’s when we can make the best decisions for everyone in Springfield,” Doyle told KSMU.

The free seminar will take place at the eFactory at 405 North Jefferson in Springfield. It will also be held virtually.

Here is a link to register for the seminar.

