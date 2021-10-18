Blunt visits rural areas to advocate for broadband expansion and vaccines

SALEM — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt met with economic development and health care officials around south-central Missouri on Thursday, and said two common themes were broadband access and the coronavirus pandemic.

Blunt said the federal government needs to increase its support for expansion of high-speed internet into rural locations.

“It seems to me that the last couple years has created more urgency to get there than we might have had before all of the different dynamics of COVID,” Blunt said. “Going to the doctor online or attending school virtually became a necessity, and not everyone could do it.”

Blunt was one of 17 Republican senators who joined the Democratic majority in voting for an infrastructure bill still being debated that would spend $65 billion on rural internet expansion.

On the topic of the COVID vaccine, Blunt reiterated his long-standing advocacy for people to get vaccinated.

“It really is an amazing thing, and it’s the best protection we have,” Blunt said.

But Blunt also said he continues to oppose a federal vaccination mandate of any kind.

“Missourians don’t want to be told what to do,” he said.

Blunt said the best way to increase rural counties' low vaccination rates is to have trusted sources tell personal stories of what happened to their families — "because somebody didn’t realize until it was too late that there is a better way to take care of themselves.”

While Blunt opposes federal mandates, he does support the right of local governmental bodies like school boards to put mask mandates in place or require vaccines for employees.

Blunt made stops in Mountain Grove, Houston, Salem, Cuba and Potosi.

