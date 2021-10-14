CoxHealth named Missouri's top EMS organization in 2021

CoxHealth’s Emergency Medical Services has been honored as the Missouri’s EMS of the Year for 2021. The award recognizes the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Missouri Emergency Medical Service Association gave CoxHealth’s EMS the award last Thursday (October 7). CoxHealth says the association mentioned the role the hospital's EMS played in its COVID-19 response, and how it created Missouri’s first community paramedic program. Judges also credited Cox’s EMS with coordinating an effective emergency dispatch and increasing its accountability for patient safety.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks also recognized CoxHealth infectious disease specialist Dr. Robin Trotman as its 2021 Humanitarian Reward recipient for his work on COVID-19 research and safety strategies.

CoxHealth is among KSMU's financial supporters.

