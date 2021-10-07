Greene County child dies of COVID-19 in August

A child died from COVID-19 in August, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. It’s the first confirmed pediatric death from the illness in Greene County.

Public health officials said in a news release Wednesday, the death of a child from COVID-19 is “a tragedy that no family should have to endure.” They said it’s a reminder that the illness can impact people of all ages.

Ten children ages zero to 17 have died in Missouri since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 587 children have died of the virus in the U.S.

Officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said, in September, cases among those zero to 17 made up 20.64 percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County, up from 14.75 percent in August.

They said the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the best tool available for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus.

Children 12 to 17 are currently eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the health department, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is meeting later this month to assess the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine in children age 5 to 11. Public health officials said parents with questions or concerns should talk to their child’s health care provider now to address them so they are ready once authorization for this age group is issued.

Find out where to get a vaccine in southwest Missouri at vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

