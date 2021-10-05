Springfield city officials say the effort to educate people about crosswalk safety appears to be working

Third quarter crosswalk assessments conducted through the SGF Yields pedestrian safety program show that driver compliance has risen to an average of 63 percent across Springfield. That’s a 19 percent increase compared to third quarter 2020.

The local crosswalk yielding average was 25 percent when crosswalk assessments began in 2017.

The quarterly assessment, performed by Springfield Public Works Traffic Operations division since 2017, evaluates driver compliance at six crosswalk sites with similar traffic speeds and characteristics, according to a news release. Two locations are studied every quarter as a control group. The remaining sites are selected from each of the four Springfield City Council zones. Results from each location are averaged to produce a snapshot of driver compliance across the city.