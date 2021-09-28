CBCO Issues A State Of Emergency For Type O Negative Blood As Reserves Dwindle

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks reports that reserves of type O negative blood are dangerously low. There’s less than a one-day supply available, and the blood center has announced a state of emergency for that blood type.

“We are used to seeing our blood reserves fluctuate, but this latest dip in O Negative numbers has us alarmed,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said in a news release. “Hospital transfusion numbers are the highest we have seen in years, and when you combine that with the lower-than-usual donation rates we have had over the past couple of weeks, it creates a very difficult situation. What we need right now is a dedicated donor response to give to our true local provider. Your friends and neighbors need your help right now.”

Blood reserves are at less-than-optimal levels across all blood types, according to the CBCO.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri and in Springdale and Bentonville, Arkansas. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. Find out more at cbco.org/donate-blood.