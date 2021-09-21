More Parking, Public Art Are Among Improvements Coming To Historic C-Street

Improvement projects will begin soon in the Commercial Street Historic District in Springfield.

Springfield City Council last month approved allocating $655,000 for the projects, according to city officials.

City staff recommended council allocate $290,000 of TIF funding and $365,000 from previously budgeted Public Works funds as cost-sharing to complete the projects. The public had the chance to provide input at the annual Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing public meeting in June, according to the City of Springfield in a news release.

The projects will include directional signage, public parking improvements, public art, the Footbridge Plaza schematic design and design and construction of Commercial Street gateway signage elements.

Here's a breakdown of what the funds will be used for: