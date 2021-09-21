More Parking, Public Art Are Among Improvements Coming To Historic C-Street
Improvement projects will begin soon in the Commercial Street Historic District in Springfield.
Springfield City Council last month approved allocating $655,000 for the projects, according to city officials.
City staff recommended council allocate $290,000 of TIF funding and $365,000 from previously budgeted Public Works funds as cost-sharing to complete the projects. The public had the chance to provide input at the annual Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing public meeting in June, according to the City of Springfield in a news release.
The projects will include directional signage, public parking improvements, public art, the Footbridge Plaza schematic design and design and construction of Commercial Street gateway signage elements.
Here's a breakdown of what the funds will be used for:
- Directional Signage - $5,000
The City’s sign shop will produce and install street signage to help direct citizens and visitors from surrounding roadways to the historic district and public parking lots. Staff expects to install signage later this fall.
- Public Parking Improvements - $595,000
Two public parking lots located at Pacific Street and Campbell Avenue and Pacific Street and Robberson Avenue will be redesigned, including new pavement, lighting, landscaping and irrigation improvements through a cost-share split between TIF funding and Public Works funds. Public Works anticipates the design of both parking lots to be under development this winter. Construction in early Summer.
- Public Art - $40,000
Funding to purchase or commission two public art pieces and sponsor two temporary pieces for multiple years. City staff will work alongside C-Street stakeholders this fall to begin developing an Art Collection Plan for the district to help guide the future art selection process. The two temporary rotating pieces will be facilitated through Sculpture Walk Springfield.
- Footbridge Plaza Schematic Design - $15,000
Funding to develop a schematic design for upgrades to the Footbridge Plaza to consider hard surfaces, landscaping, lighting and sound system installation. Construction is currently unfunded.