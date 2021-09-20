Cases Of COVID-19 In Greene County Increase After Weeks Of Decline

Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County, Missouri have gone back up after weeks of decline.

On Friday, the seven-day average of new cases increased by 16 percent over the last week to 63 cases per day, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. There were 122 people in Springfield hospitals with the illness, and 60 were in critical care. Meanwhile, public health officials said fewer people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, 51.5 percent of Greene County residents remained unvaccinated.

The health department continues holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in a variety of locations to try to increase the vaccination rate.

These clinics are scheduled this week:

Monday, September 20

English Village (SGCHD) -- 2620 E Chestnut Expy from 3 pm – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Tuesday, September 21

Pebblecreek Apartments (SGCHD) -- 2835 S Fort from 9 – 11 am. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Gibson Chapel (SGCHD) -- 536 E Tampa from 11 am – 1 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Wednesday, September 22

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 am – 2 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Polo Club (SGCHD) -- 4347 S Weller from 3 – 5pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Thursday, September 23

Una esperanza viva Church (SGCHD) – 931 N National Ave from 5 – 7 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Heritage Tower (JVCHC) -- 3556 S Culpepper Cir from 10 – 11:30 am. Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, September 24

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 8 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Stillwell Columns Apartment (JVCHC) -- 525 S Campbell Ave from 10 – 11:30 am. Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, September 25