Here's What's Happening This Weekend In The Ozarks

The Friends of the Library’s Fall Book Sale continues through Sunday (9/19) at the E-Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Hours Friday (9/17) are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (9/18) is Half Price Day, and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (9/19) is $1 and $5 bag day, and hours are 1 to 5.

The Wine and Whiskey Walk to benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks will be held Friday night (9/17) at 6 at Farmers Park.

The Gillioz Theatre will show the film, “The Princess Bride,” Friday night (9/17) at 7:30. Tickets are $10.

The Springfield-Greene County Library invites kids six-years-old and younger to Storytime at Doling Park Friday morning (9/17) at 10. Meet in the large pavilion behind the Family Center near the playground.

The Little Acorns program, Trail Trackin,’ will be held Friday morning (9/17) at 11:15 for kids three to six years-old at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

The History Museum on the Square will offer Haunted History Walking/Bus Tours Fridays and Saturdays through October 30. Learn about Springfield’s history and some of the spooky stories connected with it.

The Starvy Creek Bluegrass Fall Festival continues Friday and Saturday (9/17-9/18) in Lebanon featuring a variety of bands, including Rhonda Vincent & the Rage.

Joplin Arts Fest is Friday night (9/17) from 6 to 9 and Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Empire Market in Joplin.

The Sugar Mountain Band will present bluegrass concerts Friday and Saturday night (9/17-9/18) at 7 at the River Shelter at Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

The Missouri State University ice hockey team will host Illinois State Friday night (9/17) at 7 and Saturday night (9/18) at 5 at Jordan Valley Ice Park. Find out more here.

Springfield Little Theatre presents “Kinky Boots” through September 26 at the Landers Theatre.

The Branson Regional Arts Council present “9 to 5 the Musical” September 30 to October 2 at the Historic Owen Theater in downtown Branson. The final four performances had been scheduled this weekend but were postponed due to illness among cast members.

Strafford’s Route 66 Days is Friday and Saturday (9/17-9/18) in downtown Strafford with a vintage car show, craft fair, food trucks, live music and more.

The 59th Annual Steam-O-Rama continues through Sunday (9/19) just off Highway 60 in Republic. An antique tractor pull will start at 6 p.m. Saturday (9/18).

The My Missouri 2021 Photo Project Exhibit is at the Joplin Library through September 26. The exhibit features photographs from amateur and professional photographers and depict meaningful aspects of place in Missouri.

The Friends of the Garden will present the program, “Backpack Buddy Adventure: Fruits,” Saturday morning (9/18) at 11 at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Kids will search for the many types of fruits trees produce and then create creatures from those items.

The Greater Ozarks Audubon Society will present a Garden Walk and Talk at the Audubon Garden at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park Saturday afternoon (9/18) at 1. Hear about the importance of providing shelter and food sources for native birds.

StateoftheOzarks Fest is Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Hollister. The event will include food, art, crafts, historic reenactments, live music and more.

Norma Champion who was Aunt Norma on Children’s Hour on KY3 from 1957 to 1986 will give a talk Saturday (9/18) at 11 a.m. at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield. She’ll talk about her time on the show and about her time in public office.

“Garden Storytime: Johnny Appleseed,” will start at 10 a.m. Saturday (9/18) at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park. Kids will hear a story and make an apple-themed craft.

The 30th Annual 1860s Lifestyle Expo is Saturday (9/18) from 11 to 4:30 and Sunday (9/19) from noon to 4:30 at the Gray/Campbell Farmstead at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park.

Cider Days on Walnut Street is Saturday and Sunday (9/18-9/19) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with arts and crafts, entertainment, food and cider.

Adults are invited to Downtown Walks & Talks, presented by the Springfield-County Library, the History Museum on the Square and the Ward YMCA, Saturday (9/18) at 9 a.m. Take a walking tour of downtown while learning about Springfield-History. Registration is required.

The Greater Ozarks Audubon Society invites anyone to join them at Valley Water Mill Park Saturday (9/18) at 7:30 a.m. for a bird watching event.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host the Fall Kickoff Saturday (9/18) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 7th Annual MO Food Truck Festival is Saturday (9/18) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to purchase food and drinks from a variety of vendors. Enter at Gate 10 on Smith St.

Rock the Spectrum, a benefit event and concert for families with children on the autism spectrum, will be held Saturday (9/18) at 2 at Branson Landing.

Veterans Free Fishing Day is Saturday (9/18) at Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host the Monarch Festival Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. See caterpillars and butterflies up close and take part in citizen science as butterflies are caught and tagged. There will also be games and crafts for kids.

A fall native plant sale will be held Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

The Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with the Missouri Department of Conservation to host “Making Memories: Fishing and Family Day” Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bois D’Arc Aquatic Education Pond. The event is for those experiencing memory loss and their loved ones and caregivers. Registration is required.

The Big Red Shoe Run to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities will be held Saturday (9/18) in Joplin.

The program, “Archaeological Investigations,” will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (9/18-9/19) at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Learn about artifacts that have been found at the park.

Victory Mission’s last Victory Mission Harvest Meal of the season will be Saturday (9/18) at 12:30 at 1715 N. Boonville. Proceeds go to the Victory Garden.

Tours of Giboney Cave at Doling Park will be offered Saturday (9/18) at 1, 2 and 3. The cost is $5 per person or $16 for a family of four. Registration is required.

The virtual program, “Snakes Alive,” will be held Saturday morning (9/18) at 11. The Missouri Department of Conservation will share information about snakes and show some of their captive ones. Registration is required.

The Outdoor Skills program, “Wilderness Survival,” will be held Saturday (9/18) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

See the documentary, “Kiss the Ground,” Saturday night (9/18) at 8 at the Heirloom Seed Garden in Springfield. The film focuses on regenerative agriculture as one solution to climate change. Registration is required.

Brew at the Zoo will be held Saturday night (9/18) at Dickerson Park Zoo. Sample beers from a variety of breweries.

James River Basin Partnership will host the fifth annual Sunset Soiree Saturday night (9/18) at 6:30 at Finley Farms in Ozark.

The Find Your Wings Benefit Concert featuring The Steel Wheels and local singer, Melinda Mullins, will be held Saturday night (9/18) at 6 at Historic Firehouse No. 2 in Springfield. Proceeds go to the nonprofit organization, The Brave Butterfly.

The Lebanon Elks Lodge 10th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. Saturday (9/18) at the Lebanon Fairgrounds. https://

Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon is hosting the Third Annual and Bicentennial Picking up Pawpaws Contest through September 25. Try to find the biggest pawpaw you can and take it to the park’s nature center Friday, Saturday and Sunday (9/17-9/19) and September 22-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to be weighed and have your picture taken.

The Springfield Symphony presents “Homecoming Dance,” featuring violinist, Rachel Lee Priday, Saturday night (9/18) at 7:30 at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts.

The Connecting Grounds’ Summer Outdoor Movie Series will feature the film, “Radio,” Saturday night (9/18) at dusk. Take blankets and lawn chairs.

The Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present its opening academic season concert Sunday afternoon (9/19) at 3:30 at the Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. Masks are required.

