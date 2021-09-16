Scientists In Germany Have Success Potty Training A Herd of Cows

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

There are more than a billion cows sharing the planet with us. But some of what they share can be a big problem for the environment. The massive amounts of pee they produce can pollute streams and rivers. But scientists in Germany have potty trained a herd of cows. When the cows go in a designated area, it can be treated to make it less harmful. Scientists are calling this bovine toilet the MooLoo because of course they are.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.