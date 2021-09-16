© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flags At Government Buildings To Fly At Half Staff As Marine From Missouri Who Died In Afghanistan Is Laid To Rest Today

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT
U.S. Flag at Half Staff
U.S. Department of State
/
Flickr
U.S. flag is flying at half staff

Governor Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings be flown at half-staff Thursday, September 16, in honor of U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. The 20-year-old was killed along with 12 other service members in the recent bombings in Afghanistan while helping with evacuation efforts at the airport in Kabul.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz
U.S. Marines
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzille who was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan

Parson said Wednesday, “we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom.”

An obituary states that being a Marine was Schmitz’s proudest accomplishment. He loved goofing with friends, making people laugh, cheering on the St. Louis Blues and playing video games.

Funeral services for Schmitz will be held at noon Thursday and will be livestreamed.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky