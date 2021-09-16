Flags At Government Buildings To Fly At Half Staff As Marine From Missouri Who Died In Afghanistan Is Laid To Rest Today

Governor Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings be flown at half-staff Thursday, September 16, in honor of U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville. The 20-year-old was killed along with 12 other service members in the recent bombings in Afghanistan while helping with evacuation efforts at the airport in Kabul.

U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzille who was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan

Parson said Wednesday, “we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom.”

An obituary states that being a Marine was Schmitz’s proudest accomplishment. He loved goofing with friends, making people laugh, cheering on the St. Louis Blues and playing video games.

Funeral services for Schmitz will be held at noon Thursday and will be livestreamed.

