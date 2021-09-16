© 2021 KSMU Radio
Greene County Businesses Encouraged To Display Yard Signs Touting Vaccination Milestones

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 16, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT
A sign is displayed in front of a local business touting its staff's vaccination rate

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging businesses who reach a 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate to promote that accomplishment.

The health department is handing out yard signs to businesses who achieve that goal.

The goal, according to the health department, is to encourage people to get vaccinated and to allow businesses to promote themselves as a safe place for people to visit.

There are two designs. One is for larger businesses that have reached a 70 percent vaccination rate in their workforce and another is for those where all employees have been vaccinated.

Businesses can get the yard signs by visiting health.springfieldmo.gov/vaccinesign or by calling 417-874-1211.

