COVID-19 Information Available In Spanish In Greene County As Efforts Continue To Get People Vaccinated

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two health organizations in southwest Missouri are making COVID-19 updates and guidance available in Spanish.

Thursday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m., the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will host an update in Spanish with representatives from each of the entities. It will be livestreamed on Facebook and will include an update on COVID-19 in Greene County. It will also address concerns of those who are pregnant and unvaccinated and information on upcoming vaccine clinics.

Clinics targeting the Hispanic/Latinx community are planned this month. One will be held Friday, September 17, at Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion, 3935 W. Sunshine, from 4 to 6 p.m. Find out more at www.vaccine417.com.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center offers COVID-19 vaccines by walk-in appointment at each clinic and at events throughout the community, according to a news release.

Visit http://www.jordanvalley.org/covid for more information and to find a clinic near you.

