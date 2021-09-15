Missouri K-12 Test Scores Drop Statewide Amid Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri grade-school students did worse on statewide tests during the coronavirus pandemic. Data released Tuesday show scores dropped across the board last school year.

About 45% of tested public school students scored at least proficient in English. Only 35% of students tested proficient in math, and 37% scored that well in science. School administrators say the results are expected amid a slew of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A little over half of tested students were learning in person. Another 10% had online only school, while 31% had a mix of both.

Aline Ponce

State education officials already decided that test results for last year won't be used against schools for accountability purposes.

