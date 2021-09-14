© 2021 KSMU Radio
Burrell and Suicide Prevention Coalition Of The Ozarks Team Up To Offer Suicide Prevention Training

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT

Two local organizations are teaming up for suicide prevention. The Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Ozarks will sign a pledge Tuesday to join Burrell Behavioral Health’s ONE Initiative. Through that initiative, SPCO will receive free training on how to recognize mental health warning signs, talk about suicide with loved ones and connect them with resources for help.

Businesses can pledge to be part of the ONE initiative and will work with Burrell experts to learn about suicide and implement a suicide prevention project with their employees. The free training is designed to prevent suicide.

SPCO is offering free Question, Persuade, Refer trainings, providing educational information on their Facebook page and beginning to work on their pledge with Burrell’s ONE Initiative.

The coalition will offer a free virtual QPR training on September 21 from noon to 1, which will be open to anyone. Register here.

