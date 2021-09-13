Books, Albums And Other Items Available This Week At The Friends Of The Library Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library’s Fall Book Sale kicks off Tuesday night, September 14, with a members-only night. Memberships will be available at the door for $5.

The sale opens to the general public Wednesday, September 15, and goes through Sunday, September 19, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds' E-Plex.

Gay Wilson, planning and development librarian for the library district, said the sale will offer many different genres of books and other items.

"Albums and DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, board games, puzzles," she said. "There's always a suprise awaiting, and this won't be any different."

Some special items in the Fall Book Sale include a collection of books on the Vietnam and Korean Wars as well as on Black history and culture and a large selection of materials for teachers and homeschoolers.

There are guides for online gaming, a collection of books by David Sedaris who the Friends of the Library is bringing to Springfield in October and a collection from Drury University of 180 German language literature books from the 1930s.

Proceeds from the sale support the Springfield-Greene County Library district.

Find out more at thelibrary.org/friends.