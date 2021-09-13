Community Partnership Of The Ozarks To Serve As Healthy Families America Affiliate

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is launching the Healthy Families Missouri program in eight counties, including Dallas, Polk and Webster.

It received a $197,000 grant from Area Resources for Community and Human Services and the Missouri Department of Social Services. CPO will serve as a Healthy Families America affiliate. The program is designed to promote positive parenting, enhance child health and development and prevent child abuse and neglect, according to CPO.

The program is expected to create three family support specialist positions, serve 54 families each month and offer 12 parent education cafes throughout the year. More than 1200 home visits are expected to be completed annually.

Parent participation in the program is voluntary.