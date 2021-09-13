© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Partnership Of The Ozarks To Serve As Healthy Families America Affiliate

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
Family with overlapping hands
RebeccaAVC1
/
Flickr
Family with overlapping hands

The Healthy Families Missouri program will be in eight counties

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is launching the Healthy Families Missouri program in eight counties, including Dallas, Polk and Webster.

It received a $197,000 grant from Area Resources for Community and Human Services and the Missouri Department of Social Services. CPO will serve as a Healthy Families America affiliate. The program is designed to promote positive parenting, enhance child health and development and prevent child abuse and neglect, according to CPO.

The program is expected to create three family support specialist positions, serve 54 families each month and offer 12 parent education cafes throughout the year. More than 1200 home visits are expected to be completed annually.

Parent participation in the program is voluntary.

Tags

Community Partnership of the Ozarks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky