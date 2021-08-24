The First Gibson Les Paul Goldtop Guitar Is Up For Auction

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Now you, too, can own a piece of music history if you have a couple hundred thousand dollars to spare. The very first Gibson Les Paul Goldtop guitar is going up for auction. This particular instrument was owned, customized and adored by the musician himself. Les Paul helped develop Gibson's solid-body guitar in the 1950s, and his signature models have been played by bands like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.