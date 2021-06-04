© 2021 KSMU Radio
Musician David Rothenberg Makes Music With Cicadas

Published June 4, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Here in Washington, D.C., cicadas are this summer's unofficial soundtrack.

(SOUNDBITE OF CICADAS CHIRPING)

KING: In New Jersey, where the bugs have also emerged by the billions after 17 years, David Rothenberg is playing right along.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

KING: Rothenberg is fascinated by cicada cycles. He told the CBC if you become a cicada groupie, then you know it's like following the Grateful Dead around. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.