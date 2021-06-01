© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Fall Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!

Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For Real Money

Published June 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Move over nonfungible tokens. An Italian artist, Salvatore Garau, recently sold his latest invisible sculpture, a work titled "I Am." It isn't. The art does not exist except in the imagination of the artist. Garau says the sculpture may be displayed in any light since it's not there. The buyer gets a stamped certificate in exchange for payment of $18,000, assuming they can't just imagine they paid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.