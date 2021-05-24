© 2021 KSMU Radio
Spanish Company BR5 Invents Robot That Cooks Paella

Published May 24, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Is there anything better than a home-cooked meal? The answer from Spain is yeah, maybe. Spanish company BR5 has invented a robot that cooks paella. The robot stirs and shuffles the pan as the rice cooks. The high-tech version has earned praise from locals and paella chefs alike. While the company says they're not aiming to replace the home-cooked version, the robot could be deployed across the world to help busy restaurants and homesick Spaniards. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.