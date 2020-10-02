Ash Beckham: What Can We Learn From Uncomfortable Moments?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode School of Life

When Ash Beckham was misgendered in front of her niece, she wasn't sure how to respond. Her eventual choice taught her a lesson about handling uncomfortable moments — and finding a middle ground.

About Ash Beckham

Ash Beckham is an LGBTQ advocate, author, and diversity and leadership educator. Her speaking focuses on empathy, respect and the power of having real conversations.

Beckham's advocacy began when videos of her TEDx talks "Coming Out of Your Closet" and "Owning Your Duality," and her Boulder Ignite speech "I am SO GAY" went viral online. Since then, she has spoken at LGBTQ community centers, Fortune 100 sales meetings, classrooms, ballrooms and boardrooms around the world. She is the author of Step Up: How to Live with Courage and Become an Everyday Leader.

