Michael Tubbs: What Does It Take To Transform A Struggling City?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 29, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reinvention.

Michael Tubbs has been saying "reinvent Stockton" since he ran for city council. Having grown up in Stockton himself, Tubbs takes a community-oriented approach to creating positive change in the city.

About Michael Tubbs

Michael Tubbs is currently serving as the 82nd mayor of Stockton, California. Tubbs was elected in 2016, becoming the youngest mayor in Stockton's history and its first African-American mayor.

Before becoming mayor, Michael Tubbs served as Stockton's District 6 City Councilmember. Elected at age 22 in 2013, he became one of the youngest City Councilmembers in the country. As a councilmember, Tubbs created the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition, and helped to lead the city out of bankruptcy.

Tubbs holds a BA and MA from Stanford University with honors.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
