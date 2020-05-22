© 2021 KSMU Radio
Oliver Jeffers: An Ode To Living On Earth

By Matthew Cloutier,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Climate Mindset

If you had to explain to a newborn what it means to live on Earth, at this time of crisis — what would you say? Writer, illustrator, and artist Oliver Jeffers gives his answer in a letter to his son.

About Oliver Jeffers

Oliver Jeffers is a writer, illustrator, and artist. His nineteenth book, The Fate of Fausto, was released in 2019, while his eighteenth book, Here We Are, is being adapted into an animated film to be released in 2020. His second picture book, Lost and Found, was adapted into an animated film with Studio AKA and received more than 70 awards, including a BAFTA. Jeffers also illustrated The Day The Crayons Quit, which received the E.B. White Read-Aloud Award and was voted a 2014 Book of the Year by Children's Choice Book Awards.

As a fine artist, Jeffers has exhibited several solo shows over the last decade in both London and New York City. He has collaborated with U2 on music videos and as an art director on their "Innocence and Experience" tour.

Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
