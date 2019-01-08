Springfield Police Investigate Parental Kidnapping Case

The Springfield Police Department investigating the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy by his non-custodial mother.

Rosemary Bivens was allowed to take her son, Matthew Bivens shopping on January 3, but she never returned.

Springfield police says Bivens may be traveling to California, but she doesn’t have a vehicle. Investigators are concerned because Bivens is homeless, has a history of drug use and has no adequate means of caring for Matthew.

Mattew’s father, Michael Nutt, lives in Springfield and has sole physical custody.

Matthew is approximately 4 feet tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes, tan pants, a red and blue Spiderman coat and a red and blue beanie hat with a ball on top. He was last seen at 1830 E. Page, Apt. B4.

Rosemary Bivens is 37, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.