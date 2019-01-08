Public Invited to Comment on Projects Being Considered for CDBG and HOME Funds

During a public hearing tonight, representatives of 15 nonprofit organizations will tell Springfield City Council why they deserve a share of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Programs (HOME) funds. Afterwards, the public will have the chance to speak.

Bob Atchley, senior planner for grants compliance with the City of Springfield, says the meeting marks the start of development of the city’s FY 2019 annual action plan. It’s a plan for what the city plans to do with its funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD. The city can utilize up to 15 percent of its allocations for discretionary public service projects, and that’s where the nonprofit organizations come in.

City staff will rank and score the proposals from the nonprofits, and, from there, the information will be forwarded to the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Community Development.

"From there, the CACCD provides comment, and that comment is then provided to council," said Atchley.

The CACCD is a nine-member board made up of volunteers from the community who are appointed by City Council.

City Council will have the final say on which organizations will receive funds.

Tonight’s public hearing starts at 6 in Council Chambers at Historic City Hall.

Public comments will be accepted through January 21.

View the list of projects and programs being considered for grant funding here.

Submit written comments or questions to Bob Atchley at batchley@springfieldmo.gov by January 21.