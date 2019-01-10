Police Investigate Anonymous Threat Toward a Hillcrest H.S. in the U.S.

The principal of Springfield’s Hillcrest High School sent a note to parents Wednesday notifying them of a vague threat.

Garry Moore wrote that the Springfield Police Department was investigating after an anonymous threat was posted in a chat room, which mentioned a school named Hillcrest. He said several states with schools named Hillcrest were investigating.

According to Moore, “Any time we are made aware of threats of violence, we take those threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly.” He said there is nothing specific in the threat that links it to the Springfield school.

Moore asked parents to let school officials and police know if they become aware of potential safety issues or threats. A dedicated hotline, (417) 319-2901, is available for students, staff and parents to anonymously report any safety issue. They can also call the school police office at any time. That number is (417) 523-2911.