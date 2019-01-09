MO Governor Appoints Interim Commissioner for Greene County

John Russell has been sworn in as the interim Greene County District 2 Commissioner.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Russell Tuesday to fill the position vacated by Lincoln Hough who was elected to the state senate last November.

The senate has 30 days from when it convenes today to vote to approve Russell’s appointment. But in the interim he serves as a fully active and voting member of the commission.

Russell holds a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri. He developed and launched a local insurance and risk management firm and previously served as the deputy chief of staff for former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt.

He currently serves as the board president-elect for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and is a member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.