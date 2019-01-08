Related Program: 
How The U.S. Steel Industry Is Reacting To Trump's Aspiration For A Steel Border Wall

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Thomas Gibson, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute, about his reactions to President Trump's aspiration to build a border wall out of steel.