Flights to Chicago to be Offered from Joplin Regional Airport

Joplin Regional Airport will begin offering service to Chicago in June.

American Airlines recently announced the upgrade of their service in Joplin to include two flights daily, except Saturday, to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The service is expected to begin on June 6. The Chicago flights will be added to the two daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth that American Airlines currently offers out of Joplin.

According to city officials, to secure the flights, the City of Joplin signed a one-year minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) agreement in an amount not to exceed $600,000 for the service. These funds will be available, if needed, following American’s monthly reviews of flight numbers and revenues.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Regional Airport manager, says several other cities in Missouri have MRG agreements, including Columbia and Springfield.

The City has partnered with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to support the agreement with $200,000 of the MRG, according to the City of Joplin. The City’s portion of $400,000 will be split 50/50 from the Transportation Sales Tax Fund Balance and the Convention and Visitor Bureau Fund Balance.

The city expects 48,000 additional passengers to come through the airport with the new flights.