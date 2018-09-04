Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Cradle to Kindergarten: Preparing for Education

By 1 hour ago

Dr. Sascha Mowrey

From the very first moments, your child is learning. They are soaking in their environment and learning to interact with it.

Dr. Sascha Mowrey, assistant professor of early childhood education at Missouri State University, gives tips for preparing your child for a lifetime of learning.

To her, one of the most important characteristics that parents can instill in a child is curiosity. It can be challenging to always be “on” and engaged, but Mowrey says the best way to teach curiosity is to model it.

Another challenge for parenting is knowing how much screen time is too much. She provides some guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Mowrey notes that more children attend preschool now than in the past. Therefore, many children are entering kindergarten with a greater grasp on some of the skills previously taught in kindergarten.

She talks a bit about the kindergarten screening expectations, and she is ready to set your mind at ease. Anywhere along the road that you feel your child might be missing milestones, Mowrey suggests speaking with a pediatrician or a caregiver.

Tags: 
college of education
childhood education and family studies
sascha mowrey
Missouri State University
Missouri State Journal

Related Content

One Size Fits All Doesn't Work in the Classroom

By Jun 7, 2016
Child gluing artwork

From the beginning, Reesha Adamson could sense her calling. She wanted to improve the lives of young people – those of elementary school age, especially – who have behavioral disorders such as oppositional behaviors, depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) that manifest themselves in learning environments. Adamson, who is an assistant professor of special education at Missouri State University, explains her educational philosophy and why it's such an important issue for her.

Early Intervention, Collaboration with Teachers Key in Special Education

By May 17, 2016
Children play in a preschool classroom

Adamson, assistant professor of special education at Missouri State University, is working with local public schools to help a small section of students who struggle with following through on classroom engagement and aren’t learning at the same rate as their peers. Such students may have educational behavioral disorders, which differs from medical behavioral disorders. The question is whether the disorder affects performance in the classroom – not because the student isn’t capable of the workload, but because they can’t sustain until the class ends. 

Trends in Teacher Preparation

By Sep 13, 2016

  Education is an area of concern for citizens in Missouri. More specifically, locally, early childhood education and poverty have remained red flag areas for years.  Dr. David Hough, dean of the College of Education at Missouri State University, talks about the intersection of poverty and education. He also brings to light current trends and ways that the system can be reformed to give more individualized attention to the students who many not have as much – or any – support at home.