24th Annual Eagle Days Approaches

Bald Eagles hold a fascination for many. The birds of prey are the national emblem here in the U.S., and they’re considered a rare sight in the wild. In southern Missouri, though, sightings of bald eagles rise in the winter months during their migration from the north.

An event this month, hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation, will give you a chance to see a bald eagle up close. The twenty-fourth annual Eagle Days weekend will be held on January 19th and 20th in Springfield. Other events are held elsewhere in the state.

Eagle Days will include programs featuring a captive eagle from the Dickerson Park Zoo, crafts and activities at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and spotting scopes at the Lake Springfield Boathouse and Marina.

Rudy Martinez, manager at the Nature Center, said he saw four eagles together at last year’s event.

“Eagle activity is best early and late in the day when they’re most active. And oftentimes you do get an opportunity to catch one that’s actively feeding.”

According to Martinez, the eagles are drawn to this area of Missouri because of its open water and rivers that don’t freeze over during the winter.

For more information on this event, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/eagledays or call the Springfield Conservation Nature Center at (417) 888-4237.